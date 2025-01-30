Naturipe Farms ramps up blackberry season from Mexico

Naturipe Farms has announced the ramp-up of Sweet Selections Blackberries, offering retailers a premium blackberry option.

These berries are grown in Mexico and feature sweet and large berries of the proprietary “Fenomenal” variety, developed through Naturipe’s breeding program.

With supplies increasing steadily through May, retailers can count on a consistent and reliable supply of Sweet Selections Blackberries, ensuring they can confidently meet customer demand with this premium product, the company said in a release.

Sweet Selections Blackberries are designed to meet the increasing demand for high-quality, sweet blackberries.

This season, Naturipe offers the product in three pack sizes to suit different retailer needs: a new 6 oz. option, a 10 oz. standard size, and a 12 oz. club pack size. This expanded packaging allows retailers to appeal to a broader customer base and boost sales.

“We’re thrilled to see Sweet Selections Blackberries gaining momentum this season,” said John Johnston, Director of Premium Products at Naturipe Farms. “We’re seeing excellent fruit quality and exceptional flavor straight from the fields. These berries are simply delicious. With steady volumes and expanded pack options, we’re ready to meet growing demand and bring more of this exceptional product to market. Blackberries have never tasted so good.”

"With consistent, high-quality fruit grown using sustainable practices in Mexico, Sweet Selections Blackberries fill an important gap in the market for top-notch blackberries," the company said. "Retailers looking to stock up on Sweet Selections Blackberries can expect steady supplies, excellent flavor, and a product that delivers on consumer expectations for taste and quality."