March 25 , 2025
Mexican supplies regain momentum in the U.S. avocado market

Avocado exports to the United States saw a 33% increase from the previous week, intelligence firm Avobook stated in its week 12 report. This was driven mainly by the recovery of Mexican volume, which accounted for 87% of the total. 

Colombian supplies also showed a significant increase, while Chile and California reduced their shares. In terms of prices, a narrowing gap between large and small sizes was observed, with a rebound in smaller sizes such as 70 and 84.

In Europe, volumes continue to be below the previous year, although Peru is rapidly gaining momentum, catching up with Israel as the main supplier. 

In China, the market continues to expand, with shipments almost exclusively from Peru and a significant rise in prices. Chile maintains a significant share in Latin America, but its presence in the U.S. and Europe is shrinking, while Peru is positioning itself as the next major European supplier, although its shipments are still below last year's levels.

