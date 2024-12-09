Ondine's flat nectarine and flat peaches season begins in Australia

WA Farm Direct and N&A Group will begin the Ondine series of flat peach and nectarine varieties in the Australian market this summer.

The delightful Ondine flat nectarines & peaches emerge from the orchards of Cobram in Victoria and Perth Hills in Western Australia. From December to March, Ondine flat nectarines and peaches are available, offering a unique taste experience that stone fruit lovers won’t want to miss.

WA Farm Direct and N&A Group are excited about growing this new snacking variety into the summer fruit category in Australia. Ondine flat nectarines and peaches are known for their unique shape and exceptional flavor.

Unlike traditional round varieties, these fruits have a distinctive flat appearance, making them not only visually appealing but also incredibly easy to eat. Their juicy, sweet flesh is perfect for snacking, baking, or adding to your favorite summer salads. the OndineTM offering is set to draw new customers to the category while also increasing purchase frequency and volume.

The success of these fruits can be attributed to the ideal growing conditions found in Australia. Cobram's fertile soils create the perfect environment for cultivating high-quality stone fruits along with the temperate climate in the Perth Hills'. This season the crop is due to commence early December in both production locations and the fruit is looking delicious. The crop estimation 650 tons of flat nectarines and peaches (Class 1 fruit) will be available for the 2024/25 season, with fruit to be supplied from the two production bases.

As the young orchards mature, the supply of Ondine flat nectarines and peaches is limited in volume, however, it is has tripled in volume through the 2024-2025 season. As part of our commitment to quality, WA Farm Direct are excited to offer these fruits for export to Asia and the Middle East.

From December to March, Ondine flat nectarines and peaches will be available in Australian markets, delighting taste buds with their unique flavors and textures. Ondine will be available at selected NSW & QLD & WA Woolworths stores, Coles NSW, VIC & QLD and independent grocers.