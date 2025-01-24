QTee pears make Australia debut

QTee pears have officially landed in Australia, Horticulture Brand Management Australia (HBMA) said in a release. Thanks to ideal growing conditions, growers across the country have harvested this delicious fruit a little earlier than anticipated.

This new aromatic pear originates from Norway, featuring a striking red blush against a green background. Medium in size, QTee pears offer a sweet, aromatic flavor and can be enjoyed either hard and crunchy or juicy and soft.

This variety is the result of a natural cross between the Williams and Broket July varieties which were first planted in Australia in 2020.

QTee pears were initially planted in Belgium in 2015 and have since spread to countries including Slovakia, Norway, Switzerland, South Africa, Spain, Italy, Austria, and France. In Australia, they thrive in the prime growing regions of Goulburn Valley, Cobram (VIC), and Adelaide Hills (SA).

“HBMA holds the exclusive Australian license from ABCz and Fruithandel Wouters,” said HBMA General Manager Elisa King. “Our European Coordinator, Roger Van Engelgem, has collaborated closely with ABCz and Fruithandel Wouters to create a comprehensive Grower Manual. By applying valuable insights from Europe and South Africa to Australian conditions and conducting regular visits to growers to demonstrate best-in-class pruning techniques and growing practices, we’ve equipped our growers with the tools they need to produce exceptional fruit and ensure profitable yields.”

QTee pears are a healthy, low-calorie snack that lends themselves perfectly to cooking, baking, and preserving, the company stressed.

“The biggest barrier to purchasing pears is often not knowing how to ripen them. The fact that QTee pears can be enjoyed either crunchy or soft is fantastic,” added King.

Next year, consumers can anticipate more than double the volume of QTee pears as the company’s trees continue to mature. However, current quantities are limited.