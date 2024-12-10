U.S. avocado imports up

A recent Avobook Avocado Market Report for week 49 shows an uptick in avocado imports in the U.S. market, which imported 1,364 containers in week 48. This is up 17% from the previous week. However, this quantity is 10% lower than the same period in 2023.

Mexico supplied 97% of the U.S. market, while Colombia contributed 2% and Chile and the Dominican Republic less than 1%.

In the U.S. market, prices on the Texas border remained stable, except for the 60 caliber, which recorded a 15% increase, and large calibers reached $67.6 per box.

The European market received 658 containers, 11% less than the previous week. Chile led with 26% market share, followed by Colombia and Morocco at 22% each, and Israel at 21%. Chilean exports decreased by 39%, while Israel increased its shipments to 136 containers. In the Netherlands, large-caliber prices remained stable, but small-caliber prices are still low. Prices of local and Moroccan fruit in Spain remained stable.

The Chinese market imported 22 containers in week 49, a 37% drop from the previous week. Chile led with 82% of the market, followed by Peru with 18%, which continues to ship regularly after abandoning the U.S. and European markets.

Read the full report here.

