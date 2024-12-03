Chinese avocado market sees volume dip

The Avobook Report for week 48 (W48) highlighted significant variations in the global avocado market outlook, including fluctuations in volumes, prices, and market share by destination.

The report analyzed the performance of the main avocado markets during week 48: the United States, Europe, China, Chile, and Colombia. In the U.S., total volume received dropped 14% compared to the previous week, though figures were better than the same period last year. Prices varied by size, with increases in some intermediate sizes and decreases in larger ones.

Europe's market remained relatively stable, with a slight 4% decrease in volumes compared to week 47, but a positive trend compared to last year. Prices reflected a market pressured by the supply of small sizes, especially in the Netherlands and Spain, while large sizes were more stable.

The Chinese avocado market experienced a contraction in shipments after several weeks of increase, with Chilean fruit dominating. In contrast, Chile saw a weekly increase in exports, consolidating its strong position in Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

Colombia maintained stable export levels, mostly to Europe, and has significant growth projections for the next week.

