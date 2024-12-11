Naturipe amplifies strawberry program

Leading global berry producer Naturipe Farms has announced the launch of its third season of the Greenhouse Strawberry program. Driven by new investments in expanded acreage, cutting-edge growing techniques, and proprietary flavorful varieties, the company expects to quadruple its supply of premium greenhouse strawberries during the 2024-25 season.

Grown in the controlled environment of the firm's advanced greenhouse in Tepatitlán, Jalisco, these strawberries are cultivated using sustainable practices designed to minimize environmental impact.

Powered by 100% solar energy, the greenhouse features an advanced temperature control system, a closed-circle recycled water system, and a comprehensive fertility program to promote healthy, pesticide-free fruit with minimal resource consumption.

"We are always exploring new ways to improve both product quality and environmental stewardship," said Jerry Moran, Vice President of Sales at Naturipe Farms. "The expansion of our greenhouse program reflects our commitment to providing a high-quality product while leading the way in sustainable growing practices. This investment will benefit retailers, and customers, and help us continue to thrive in the berry industry."

With limited supply from October to March, Naturipe's greenhouse strawberries offer retailers “a premium seasonal product to boost winter sales,” the company stated. Carefully cultivated for optimal sweetness, flavor, and consistency, these berries are a standout addition to any retailer's lineup.

Additionally, the clear packaging showcases the vibrant red berries, highlights the "Greenhouse Grown" label, and emphasizes the sweet, flavorful nature of the product, enhancing its retail appeal.

Naturipe's Greenhouse Strawberry program represents a significant advancement in berry production, providing retailers with an exclusive, high-demand product for the winter months. Retailers can expect exceptional fruit with a longer shelf-life and consistent quality from this premium offering.