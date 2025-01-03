Organic blueberries from Chile and Peru available throughout early months of this year

Naturipe Farms has announced it is experiencing peak organic blueberry volumes from early December 2024 through February 2025.

The volumes, originating from Naturipe’s South American growing operations in Peru and Chile, are among the highest quality in taste and appearance and will resonate well with retailers and customers alike, the company said in a release.

While the berry industry historically sees a lull in organic blueberry supplies during winter, this year is an exception thanks to the excellent volumes emerging from Naturipe’s growers in Peru and Chile.

This supply fills a market gap for fresh, organic blueberries, allowing retailers to promote the products while maintaining dynamic and competitive pricing. Given this year’s significantly higher volumes than prior years, retailers can also use this opportunity to boost sales statistics from 2024.

“We’re thrilled to see such huge – and hugely delicious! – volumes coming from Peru and Chile,” said Brian Vertrees, Director of Business Development at Naturipe Farms. “Growing in diverse regions throughout North and South America is a top priority for Naturipe Farms, as it enables us to provide consistently exceptional berries year-round. The quality and volumes of this season will be unlike any other, and we’re excited to bring great-tasting berries to retailers and shoppers nationwide.”

Naturipe’s organic blueberries are grown on USDA-certified organic farms. The company's products, whether organic, conventional, premium, or value-added, are grown and packaged with the mission of Cultivate with Care in mind, emphasizing bettering the communities in which its farms and facilities operate.

Given this year’s deviation from typical seasonal blueberry volumes, retailers should heavily promote organic blueberries to customers, as they may otherwise not be searching for them at the store. Retailers can market the delicious recipes, health and nutrition benefits, and unmatched quality of Naturipe’s organic blueberries.