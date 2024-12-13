California Table Grape Commission hires Director of Community Service and Health Programs

The California Table Grape Commission welcomes Jackie Nakashian as community service and health program director.

Nakashian joins the commission in this new role to develop, implement, and manage community service programs, such as the grower-funded scholarship program while creating partnerships with other community service organizations.

In addition, she will manage the health outreach and research programs. Nakashian is a Registered Dietitian, earning her certificate of advanced study in dietetics from California State University, Fresno. She also holds bachelor’s degrees in political science and human nutrition sciences—dietetics. Nakashian brings experience in community nutrition program development and expansion from her time as program manager with the Central California Food Bank and experience in the agriculture industry from the California Apple Commission.

“We are very excited for Jackie to join the commission team,” said Ian LeMay, incoming president. “Jackie’s experience in developing and implementing food assistance programs and her experience as a Registered Dietitian will greatly benefit commission and industry programs,” said LeMay.