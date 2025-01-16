New marketing directors join the California Table Grape Commission

The California Table Grape Commission has welcomed Lisa Massie and Alexandra Merritt to the marketing team.

As the director of international marketing for Asia, Massie will lead the marketing work in targeted export markets throughout Asia, focusing on building demand for California table grapes through the work of multiple in-country promotion teams.

Massie served as the Global Marketing and Communications Specialist at Trillium Flow Technologies and brings her background in account management, business analysis, communications, and export promotion to the commission. As director of global marketing, Merritt will manage retail accounts in the U.S. and will lead the marketing work in the key export markets of Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Additionally, Merritt will direct category management research. She joined the commission from Root Creative Marketing, where she served as Account Director and implemented marketing campaigns for various agriculture, food, and lifestyle product clients.

“Both Lisa and Alexandra bring talent, drive, heart, and extensive backgrounds in account management and analysis to the commission marketing team,” said Ian LeMay, incoming commission president. “We are very pleased to welcome them to the team and look forward to the many contributions they will each make in the years to come,” said LeMay.