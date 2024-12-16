South Korea to build new port with $10B investment

Container News reports that the South Korean government will invest around $10 billion in a new port in Changwon, near Busan, alongside upgrades in Busan Port through 2045, aiming to achieve the world’s largest container handling capacity.

According to South Korea's Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, the new port will be integrated into Busan Port to create a unified “mega port” that doubles the current cargo handling capacity.

“Amid the relocation of production facilities due to the conflict between the United States and China, along with geopolitical uncertainties and climate challenges, the maritime logistics industry is facing increased uncertainty,” noted the ministry.

“To maintain Busan Port’s reputation as a global transshipment hub and its competitiveness, we need to pursue strategies that connect the development of the new and existing ports,” added the ministry.

The new mega port is expected to have the capacity to accommodate 66 vessels, up from the current limit of 40. The total berth length will also be extended to 25.5 kilometers, compared to 18.8 kilometers.

South Korea will also introduce port facilities that utilize carbon-free renewable energy sources and infrastructure to supply green power to vessels.

Photo: Pexels