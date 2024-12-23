Brazilian bananas and nuts gain access to the EAEU

December 23 , 2024
Brazilian bananas and nuts gain access to the EAEU

The Brazilian government has announced the authorization of exports of new agricultural products to several countries in the Eurasian Economic Union. 

Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia authorized the export of bananas and nuts from Brazil to that market.

Brazil exported more than $1.3 billion in agricultural products to the EAEU this year, and with the new announcements, the country's agribusiness has reached 221 market openings, totaling 299 new business opportunities since the beginning of 2023.

These results are the result of joint work between the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (Mapa) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE).

