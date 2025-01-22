Contecon and Cool Carriers took a new step to benefit banana logistics from Ecuador with the inauguration of Guayaquil Banana Gateway, a state-of-the-art facility that will store perishable products that require refrigeration prior to loading.

Located at Contecon's Pier No. 5 at the Guayaquil Seaport, the new facilities are part of Cool Carriers' exclusive premium service, the firm stated on its website.

“Banana exporters in Ecuador have faced various logistical challenges along the decades. With this facility, we aim to address many of these issues, enabling exporters to operate independently of the shipping company, streamline their internal processes, and reduce costs. Producers will be able to harvest their fruit throughout the week, increasing productivity,” said Nikolay Pavlyuchenko, general manager of UNIREEFER and Cool Carriers' general agent in Ecuador, Peru and Argentina.

Javier Lancha, CEO of Contecon Guayaquil, said “Excellence is our purpose and as a partner of the state, we are ready to continue being Ecuador's gateway to the world and continue reaping fruits for trade and the country.”

With the inauguration of Guayaquil Banana Gateway, the company seeks to usher in a new era in fresh produce exports, positioning Ecuador as a quality benchmark in Latin America.

Guayaquil Banana Gateway hopes to drastically reduce waiting times for exporters. The infrastructure has carefully controlled temperatures, ensuring that the fruit arrives fresher and in better condition, the company said.

*Featured photo by Cool Carriers.

