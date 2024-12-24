Autumn Glory apples win over new fans

Autumn Glory apples are making waves in the market this season, with good performances among younger consumers and premium shoppers, the company said in a release.

National retailer data reveals that Autumn Glory apples are starting to capture younger consumers at an impressive rate. The number of consumers aged 18-29 increased by 1%, while those aged 30-39 increased by 2% from last year. This demographic shift is particularly noteworthy, as apple purchasing habits typically remain stable year over year. The substantial growth in these younger age groups suggests that Autumn Glory’s strategic investments in marketing and social media outreach are successfully connecting with a new generation of apple lovers.

“We’re seeing Autumn Glory resonate strongly with younger consumers, which is a testament to our focus on engaging storytelling and branding,” said Julieta Castillo, Marketing Coordinator at Superfresh Growers. “While pricing has played a role, the data clarifies that showcasing the apple’s unique flavor and our brand’s personality through storytelling posts drives meaningful connections. Notably, 37% of our social media followers are aged 35-44, with 29% falling within the 25-34 age group.”

Autumn Glory’s appeal doesn’t stop there. Growth among Up-Market customers – shoppers prioritizing quality and premium products over price sensitivity – has been another key highlight. The data shows Autumn Glory continues outperforming the apple category within this segment, reinforcing its growing perception as a premium product of choice.

Another compelling insight reveals a rapid spike in dollar sales and volume as soon as the new Autumn Glory crop hits the shelves in the fall. Customers quickly purchase the apple, signaling strong anticipation and excitement around its seasonal availability. This trend highlights Autumn Glory’s ability to attract new buyers and retain loyal consumers, solidifying its position as a consumer favorite.

As demand for Autumn Glory grows, Superfresh Growers remains dedicated to delivering a high-quality apple that resonates with consumers of all ages and lifestyles.