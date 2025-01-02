In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, we study the state of Peru's fresh blueberry exports. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

Peruvian blueberries continue to make significant strides in the global market, demonstrating resilience despite economic headwinds. With rising production and increasing demand, Peru has established itself as a major player in the blueberry industry, steadily expanding its export reach year after year. This season, Peru's fresh blueberry exports are rapidly closing in on last season's total volumes. As of the most recent data, Peru's fresh blueberry exports for the 2024/2025 season stand at 211,947 metric tons, just 17,938 metric tons short of last season's total of 229,885 metric tons.

If the current export pace continues, projections indicate that Peru could surpass last year’s shipment volume by next week. This strong export performance underscores the resilience of Peru's blueberry sector, even as inflationary pressures push prices higher. Despite rising costs, global markets appear to be absorbing increased volumes at prices much higher than those observed in previous seasons, indicating robust demand.

However, the question remains: how much more can the market sustain under these conditions? The ability of international consumers to accommodate higher prices without a significant drop in demand will be critical in determining Peru's export trajectory in the coming weeks.

The United States remains the largest market for Peruvian blueberries, followed by the Netherlands, with the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and China also being significant markets. Peruvian blueberries continue to enjoy strong popularity in China. In Shanghai, a recent shipment of 7,800 boxes was met with sustained demand. Retailers report high turnover, with sales peaking at 20,000 boxes per day during November.

Peru Fresh Blueberry Export Volume by Partner | Cultivated Conventional

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.