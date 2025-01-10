Peruvian table grapes on the road to recovery

January 10 , 2025

Peruvian table grapes are among the fastest-growing sectors, increasing from 400,000 metric tons (MT) in 2019-2020 to 622,000 MT in 2022-2023.

In this context, market research firm Fluctuante recently published a report on agro-exports, analyzing the current state of the sector in Peru.

The report indicates that in the 2023-2024 campaign, table grape exports slightly declined to 525,000 MT due to heavy rains and high temperatures affecting fruit quality. Despite the downturn, Peru remains the world’s largest exporter of table grapes.

Meanwhile, China significantly increased its exports, reaching 490,000 MT in 2023-2024. South Africa maintained a stable share, while Chile's exports decreased from 496,000 MT to 480,000 MT over the same period.

The Peruvian Table Grape Producers Association (Provid) projects record exports for the 2024-2025 season, estimating more than 78 million boxes of 8.2 kg each, equivalent to approximately 640,000 MT.

Provid highlighted that this volume represents a 25.4% increase over the previous season, driven by production recovery along the north coast and the introduction of new, higher-yield varieties.

Peruvian grapes are primarily destined for the United States, Europe, Latin America, and China.

Analysis of Peruvian Table Grapes

David Sandoval, general manager of Fluctuante, pointed out that Peru has transitioned from an emerging exporter to a global leader in the table grape market.

He explained that the industry’s growth began in the 1980s with initial Red Globe exports, but "it was in the last decade that the country solidified its position through crop expansion, varietal innovation, and strategic trade agreements."

Sandoval noted that Peru achieved a milestone during the 2022-2023 season by exporting 585,000 tons, accounting for 16% of the global market and surpassing long-standing competitors.

“For the 2024-2025 campaign, we expect a new record of 640,000 tons, driven by production recovery and the introduction of seedless varieties like Sweet Globe and Autumn Crisp,” he said.

“Despite climatic challenges and rising competition, Peru continues to demonstrate its ability to innovate and adapt, solidifying its status as a global leader in table grape exports,” Sandoval added.

2024-2025 Season Performance

According to the report, as of week 46 of the 2024-2025 campaign, table grape exports had reached US$392 million, totaling 138,000 tons.

Sandoval explained that these figures reflect a 19% decrease in value and a 15% drop in volume compared to the same period last season. He noted that the 2023-2024 campaign was atypical due to weather events that accelerated the season’s start, resulting in unusually high early-stage export volumes.

In contrast, when compared to the 2022-2023 season, the value and volume increased by 41% and 21%, respectively.

Regarding production regions, Sandoval highlighted the key contributors to Peru’s table grape output:

Ica: 49% of national production

49% of national production Piura: 37%

37% Lambayeque: 6%

6% La Libertad: 5%

5% Arequipa: 3%

3% Ancash and Lima: 0.5% each

0.5% each Moquegua: 0.1%

Markets for Peruvian Grapes

Peruvian table grape exports reach more than 50 international markets. The primary destinations include the United States, Europe, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

Latin American markets, such as Mexico and Brazil, also play a significant role. In Asia, China is a growing market for Peruvian grapes.

Sandoval remarked that in December 2024, the industry successfully exported grapes cold-treated in shipholds for the first time in South America.

“The shipment, consisting of 4,000 pallets—nearly 200 containers—departed from the Port of Paracas bound for the United States. This logistical innovation aims to improve efficiency and quality in the supply chain,” he said.

Outlook for Peruvian Table Grapes

Fluctuante’s report offers an optimistic outlook for the future of the Peruvian table grape industry. It highlights the sector’s resilience in overcoming climatic challenges and its adaptability to changing consumer preferences by incorporating new, high-yield varieties.

Sandoval noted, “With sustained growth projections, Peru is firmly establishing itself as a key player in the global table grape market, significantly contributing to the country’s economic and social development.”

He concluded, “Peru is preparing for a historic table grape export season in 2024-2025, with projections expected to surpass previous records, further consolidating its leadership in the global market.”