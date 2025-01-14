Avocado market: Israel and Colombia stand out in Europe

Intelligence firm Avobook's Week 2 report on the global avocado market reveals a dynamic start to the year.

In the United States, shipments have increased by 3% compared to the previous week, primarily due to a rise in Colombian exports. However, the total volume remains 35% lower than the same period in 2024.

In Europe, container shipments grew by 8%, with notable contributions from Israel and Colombia. Additionally, small-gauge avocado prices in Spain saw a significant increase.

In Asia, China experienced a 28% rise in imports, with Chile dominating the market.

Overall, price and supply trends reflect ongoing global production and distribution challenges, marking crucial weeks ahead for the sector.

