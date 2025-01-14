Avocado market: Israel and Colombia stand out in Europe

January 14 , 2025
Intelligence firm Avobook's Week 2 report on the global avocado market reveals a dynamic start to the year.

In the United States, shipments have increased by 3% compared to the previous week, primarily due to a rise in Colombian exports. However, the total volume remains 35% lower than the same period in 2024.

In Europe, container shipments grew by 8%, with notable contributions from Israel and Colombia. Additionally, small-gauge avocado prices in Spain saw a significant increase.

In Asia, China experienced a 28% rise in imports, with Chile dominating the market.

Overall, price and supply trends reflect ongoing global production and distribution challenges, marking crucial weeks ahead for the sector.

For the full report, click here.

