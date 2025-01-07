The U.S. sees a decline in Mexican avocado imports during the holidays

Due to the holidays and production declines in Mexico, the United States received fewer shipments of avocados at the end of 2024, reports the intelligence firm Avobook.

With Mexico accounting for 94% of the total avocado imports to the United States, shipments dropped by 27% in week 52, with prices for large calibers increasing to a peak of $72.5 per 25-pound box, an unusual increase for this time of year.

In Europe, shipments decreased by 21%, led by Israel and Colombia, while prices remained stable for small calibers but dropped by 10% for large calibers. In China, imports fell by 24% compared to the previous week, with expectations of recovery in the coming days.

Chile closed the week with a 27% decline in weekly shipments, although it achieved a significant annual growth of 93% compared to the same period in 2023.

