In week 51, Colombia reached a record 250 container exports, surpassing the previous week's 200 containers and marking a 15% weekly growth, according to the latest Avobook report for week 51.

Europe remains Colombia's primary export market, accounting for 73% of its 2024 exports, while the United States makes up the remaining 27%.

U.S. exports decreased by 20% compared to week 50, largely due to a 21% reduction in shipments from Mexico. However, Colombia increased its U.S. exports by 11%. Mexico's share of the U.S. market fell from 97% to 94%, allowing Colombia and the Dominican Republic to each increase their share to 3%.

In terms of pricing, large caliber avocados (32 to 40 count) reached highs of $67.50 per 25-pound box, while medium and small calibers, such as size 48, fell 9%, Avobook reported.

European shipments grew by 20% to 796 containers, with Chile leading the market at 22% share, followed by Israel (21%), Colombia (19%), Spain (18%) and Morocco (18%). Israel stood out by increasing exports by 17%, while small sizes (30 gauge) in the Netherlands, a key European indicator, saw a notable 33% price increase.

In China, while volumes remain modest, shipments increased by 19%, with Chile dominating over 90% of the market.

Chile exported a total of 190 containers at the close of week 50, marking a 4% weekly increase and 78% annual growth. However, Chile's trade focus is diversifying, with Europe's share dropping to 44% while Latin America and Asia gained ground at 29% and 22% respectively.