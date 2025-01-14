U.S. apple holdings are down

The latest U.S. Apple holdings by USApple Tracker report that the total number of apples in storage in January 2025 was 152 million, a decrease of 4% year over year (YOY) compared to last January's 156 million bushels.

However, the total holdings of the fruit are 11% higher than the five-year average for the month, and fresh apple holdings, although 4% lower than last January, are still 13% higher than the five-year January average.

Leading varieties in storage are Gala, with 18,672,260 bushels of apples total in holdings, Red Delicious, with 16,045,947 bushels, Granny Smith with 13,089,656 bushels, followed by Honeycrisp, Fuji, and Cosmic Crisp.

The organization also reported 43 million bushels of processing apples, 2% down from last year and 7% lower than the five-year average for January.

Washington is the state with the largest apple holdings, with a total of 22,595,579 fresh regular apples, and 5,812,824 regular apples for processing. In total the state holds 94,748,740 of apple bushels in a controlled atmospheres. The top apple producing states including Washington, New York, and Michigan all reported decreasing storage volume for the time period.