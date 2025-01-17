Chilean cherry prices in China recover

A few days ago, reports emerged of falling Chilean cherry prices in China, attributed to the large volume of fruit in the local market. However, this trend has reversed in recent days, with both the market and prices rebounding. This turnaround has been influenced, in part, by the failure of the main engine of the Maersk Saltoro vessel.

The reactivation of Chilean cherries in the Chinese market was confirmed by the president of Frutas de Chile, Iván Marambio, who shared updates through a video on social media. He reported being on the ground in China to observe the movement of Chilean fruit.

“Prices have rebounded slightly, and the movement has picked up significantly,” he said while at Shanghai’s market facilities.

The president of Frutas de Chile explained that 800 containers a day are being opened. “The important thing is that the fruit industry, especially the cherry, is solid. We do not depend on the prices of a week. We are not in a crisis. We are working to continue with this great industry.”

Julio Ruiz-Tagle, Asia & Americas Manager at D-Quality Survey, has also observed the market’s recovery and the rise in cherry prices. “Since January 12, the market has reactivated. In each opening—approximately three per day—prices have risen by 5 to 10 yuan,” he told Freshfruitportal.com.

Ruiz-Tagle highlighted the significance of the Maersk Saltoro vessel’s engine failure, which delayed the arrival of 1,100 containers, primarily carrying the Regina variety. The ship is now expected to arrive between January 25 and 27.

“This delay reduces the available volume, lowering fruit stock levels and driving better prices. The market is reviving, and sales are helping to clear out older stock,” Ruiz-Tagle added.

He noted that prices and demand are now stabilizing. “Today (Jan. 15), we saw a price increase of 20 yuan between the first and last openings of the day.”

As of January 15, a box of 2-in-1 or 2 JD cherries, including varieties such as Lapins, Santina, Regina, and Skeena, was priced between 230 and 260 yuan. “I think by Friday or Sunday, prices could reach 280 yuan,” Ruiz-Tagle predicted.

Price analysis

Ruiz-Tagle detailed that the price drop occurred primarily between January 1 and January 11, with prices holding steady before that period. “This is the first time we’ve seen a situation like this in 13 years,” he remarked.

He also pointed out that markets have been activated inside China, “such as Gaobeidian, Zhengzhou, Dalian, Wuhan, and Changsha, where several loads of fruit have arrived directly. The fruit has reached new ports such as Tianjin and Dalian, Nansha, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.

Ruiz Tagle said that he sees the drop in cherry prices in a positive light. “It was not a tragedy, but it sets a precedent, and I see it positively because I think it is good to stop being dependent on a single market. It's good to have put China on approval to see how far they could consume, and I think it's a push to explore other markets.”