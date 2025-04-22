Chilean cherry industry is “committed to further growth”

By Carla Espinoza Gutiérrez

The 2025 Global Cherry Summit, hosted by the Yentzen Group and the Chilean fruit guild Frutas de Chile, was held on Tuesday, April 22, at the Grand Arena in Monticello, San Francisco de Mostazal, Chile. The event brought together approximately 2,000 attendees from both national and international backgrounds.

During the summit, Chilean Cherry Committee Executive Director Claudia Soler analyzed the variables that influenced the previous season, drawing on studies conducted with importers and retailers in China.

Soler provided a comprehensive overview of the key factors that, in the Committee's view, defined the season, discussing marketing campaigns in target markets and crisis management strategies, particularly in China, the primary destination for Chilean cherries.

Notably, the season saw a 51% increase in shipments compared to the previous year, totaling 626,014 tons (125.2 million boxes) of fresh cherries exported worldwide, with China being the leading market.

“When we began preparing for the season, we faced significant challenges, including logistics related to fruit fly control and cold treatment, as well as the anticipated growth in production,” Soler explained. “We expected significant growth; therefore, at the board and committee levels, we decided to invest more than double what we had allocated the previous season.”

Unfortunately for the Chilean industry, the season concluded with a decline in prices and lower-than-expected profitability. Soler clarified that while China accounts for 91% of Chilean stone fruit exports, the remaining shipments are distributed among various markets in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America.

“It is crucial to emphasize that no market can absorb the volume that China currently does, and we cannot simply pivot to massive shipments to alternative markets overnight,” she stated.

“The process of diversification is gradual and must remain consistent over time. As a Committee, we will continue investing in alternative markets and promoting demand incrementally.”

Regarding these alternative destinations, she emphasized the need to nurture and develop them responsibly.

2024-2025 Season

Specifically in China, Committee members engaged with retailers, e-commerce platforms, key partners, and wholesale markets to gain insights into market dynamics.

Surveys revealed that the primary factors affecting the market included overproduction and supply concentration, negative media coverage or misinformation about cherries, the state of the Chinese economy, and fruit quality issues.

“Approximately 70% of survey respondents reported quality concerns,” Soler noted, highlighting a critical area that requires attention.

In China, cherries hold a special significance, especially during the New Year, where they are seen as an important gift and considered a luxury item among consumers.

Soler pointed out that the luxury market has experienced a significant decline, attributed to the current purchasing power of the Chinese and heightened budget consciousness, alongside a drop in consumer confidence.

Marketing Chilean cherries

For China specifically, the Committee invested $7.3 million, more than double the previous year’s budget. Campaigns were launched across social media, eCommerce platforms, retail activations, press appearances, billboards in train stations and vehicles, as well as the introduction of Chile’s official mascots.

The promotion also focused on second-tier cities, aiming for in-depth coverage in these areas. “The goal was to engage each of these cities more thoroughly,” Soler explained.

These promotional efforts enabled Chilean cherry sellers to reach 139 million people, with market penetration increasing from 33% to 40%.

Challenges

Looking ahead, one of the key challenges is to sustain future growth and ensure profitability across the entire value chain.

Furthermore, there is a pressing need to boost demand, enhance quality, address the most sought-after sizes and retail requirements, improve positioning and logistics, and continue diversifying markets, not just across different regions, but also within second- and third-tier cities in China.

“In terms of promotion, we must rebuild consumer and trade confidence, strengthen demand during off-peak periods, and emphasize regional and first-tier cities, while continuing our diversification initiatives both in China and in alternative markets,” Soler stated.

To achieve these objectives, she stressed the importance of industry collaboration.

“We are convinced that cherries are one of Chile's great ambassadors in destination markets, driving dynamism in Chilean fruit cultivation, and we hope this trend continues. We are committed to further growth,” she concluded.

