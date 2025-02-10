Chilean cherry exports hit record numbers in China

In January 2025, Hong Kong recorded the highest number of Chilean cherry containers handled in a single month since the pandemic, Modern Terminals reported. Approximately 6,500 containers arrived from Chile destined for the Mainland China markets.

The majority of these containers were processed at Modern Terminals, particularly via the 'Cherry Express' service operated by Hapag-Lloyd, MSC, ONE, and HMM. Modern Terminals, a member of the Hong Kong Seaport Alliance, operates 23 berths with a reefer plug capacity exceeding 7,800 plugs.

Every year, Chilean cherries are shipped in large quantities to Mainland China. The red fruit symbolizes joy, blessings, and good fortune, making them a sought-after gift in the weeks leading up to the Chinese New Year celebration.

With this year's Chinese New Year commencing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, a significant influx of cherry containers arrived in the last few weeks of January, setting a new record for the month.

Hong Kong manages about 40% of the Chilean cherries exported to Mainland China, maintaining its position as the largest gateway port for this seasonal trade. The 2024-25 season is anticipated to yield record export volumes from Chile to China.

early 50% of cherry containers discharged in Hong Kong are dispatched within one hour of arrival, making them available in major wholesale markets in South China just a few hours later.

Horace Lo, Group Managing Director of Modern Terminals, stated: “As we anticipate the arrival of a few more ships in Hong Kong over the coming weeks, we expect a growth of 40-50% in the volume of Chilean cherry containers handled during the 2024/2025 season.

"We are sincerely grateful to all stakeholders involved in the Chilean cherry business—exporters in Chile, importers in South China, shipping lines, and logistics providers—for their continued support of the Port of Hong Kong. We take pride in our role as the primary gateway for Chilean cherry exports to China and will continually work with stakeholders to identify areas for improvement. Our commitment is to provide world-class service, reinforcing the trust and confidence placed in the Port of Hong Kong.”

Related articles: Chilean cherries head to China after Maersk Saltoro resumes operations