Some Canadian blueberry growers fear they wouldn't survive potential Trump tariffs

Blueberry farmers in New Brunswick, Canada, are struggling with low prices and fear that tariffs potentially imposed by President Donald Trump could sink their business.

The wild blueberry industry in New Brunswick contributed $81 million to the provincial GDP in 2021 and is projected to create over 10,000 jobs by 2033.

An economic impact report for N.B Blueberries in 2022 showed that the industry has contributed $10 million to $30 million a year to the provincial GDP over the last eight years and employs about 300 people.

However, some growers are saying if prices go any longer, they probably won't survive.

This is the case of Murray Tweedie, who operates a 7,000-acre farm in Kouchibouguac, north of Moncton, who told CBC Canada that his blueberries sold for $0.40 a pound last year, down from $1.10 a few years ago.

The U.S. represents the largest market for Canadian blueberries

The bulk of Canadian blueberries produced across the country are destined for the U.S., which explains the impact tariffs could have on the industry.

Donald Arseneault, executive director of N.B. Blueberries, told CBC that Canadian farmers compete in the U.S. market with 400 billion pounds of cultivated blueberries grown in Peru and other importing countries.

Additionally, New Brunswick produces wild blueberries, which are smaller, more tart, and more nutritious. However, they have a shorter shelf life, so they must be frozen or processed quickly.

He said the berries found in the fresh produce section are the cultivated variety most of the year, from places with climates that allow year-round production.

"It's hard for these farmers to manage their operations when they're not even getting the money they need to operate the farm," Arseneault added.

Damage of potential tariffs

According to Tweedie and Arseneault, tariffs would translate to less money returns for farmers as stores try to minimize the impact of prices on shelves.

Growers have struggled to profit due to unstable prices throughout the past two seasons. Industry members are urging governments to monitor the situation closely, as it could devastate the industry.

Arseneault pointed out that wild blueberry marketers will have to do a better job of distinguishing their products.

He also spoke of the potential to increase sales to other markets, such as Europe and Asia. Still, the U.S. is a very attractive market because of its proximity and population of more than 330 million people, he said.

Donald Savoie, a professor at the University of Moncton, said it's essential to respond firmly to the threat of tariffs because they could cause significant economic damage in the next four years.

"If you want to play a tariff game and throw falsehoods around, we're not going to sit back and do nothing," he said.

However, Savoie also thinks it's likely that tariffs on Canadian goods will quickly disappear from Trump's agenda once he is in office and has to deal with more pressing political issues.

This story was first published in CBC Canada.