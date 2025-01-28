Hortifrut Genetics launches gemstone-inspired brand strategy at Fruit Logistica

Hortifrut Genetics, a global leader in fresh berry innovation, is proud to unveil a new brand strategy that redefines the naming and positioning of its proprietary berry varieties. Inspired by precious stones' natural beauty, vibrant colors, and uniqueness, the new approach focuses on the exceptional quality and distinctiveness of Hortifrut Genetics' newest blueberry, raspberry, and blackberry varieties.

The strategy introduces a standardized naming convention that associates each new variety with a gemstone. This symbolizes its premium nature and the passion Hortifrut Genetics pours into its varieties.

This innovative brand strategy will be officially launched at Fruit Logistica in Berlin, one of the most prestigious events in the global fresh produce industry. The event will take place at Berlin Messe from 5 to 7 February. Visitors can learn more about this exciting initiative at the Hortifrut stand in Hall 5.2, stand C-20.

Key Highlights of the New Brand Strategy:

Precious Stone Inspiration: The names will reflect the beauty, color, and natural origins of gems, clearly paralleling the remarkable qualities of Hortifrut Genetics berry varieties.

Enhanced Brand Recognition: By associating registered varieties with a unified theme, the global berry organization aims to strengthen brand recognition and establish a clearer identity in the fresh fruit industry.

Building on Proven Success: The strategy builds on the success of Hortifrut Genetics’ first gem-inspired raspberry variety, RubyChic®, which has already demonstrated the potential of this new branding approach.

“Berries are our gemstones. This new branding strategy allows us to connect the unique qualities of our berries with the timeless beauty and value of precious stones,” said Juan Valverde, General Manager of Hortifrut Genetics. “It reflects not only the exceptional quality of our varieties but also our passion and commitment to delivering the finest berries to consumers worldwide. We are thrilled to introduce this initiative at Fruit Logistica, where innovation meets opportunity in the fresh produce industry.”

Hortifrut Genetics New Varieties

Names of Existing Varieties Remain Unchanged



This brand strategy applies exclusively to new varieties registered by Hortifrut Genetics moving forward. Established and well-loved varieties such as Imperial, Apolo, and Keepsake blueberries, Pacific Centennial raspberry, or Fenomenal blackberry retain their original names, maintaining their legacy and strong market presence.

Photo credits: Hortifrut