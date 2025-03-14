An increasing consumer preference for natural and healthy food products is driving interest in the fruit puree market, an Allied Market Research report has stated. The category was valued at approximately $4.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach around $10.1 billion by 2035. If realized, this would reflect a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.

The application of fruit puree in sectors such as dairy, bakery, infant food, and beverages further drives market demand. An emerging trend towards vegan and plant-based diets has also enhanced the appeal of fruit purees.

Furthermore, advances in processing technology have improved product quality and shelf life, aiding market expansion. However, the industry faces challenges including high production costs and seasonal product availability. There are also opportunities linked to increasing demand for organic options and the growth of eCommerce, particularly in developing regions.

Regarding product segments, the tropical and exotic fruits sector held the largest market share in 2023, at nearly one-third of the total market. This segment is expected to maintain its leading position, driven by consumer demand, with popular varieties such as mango, passion fruit, guava, and dragon fruit commonly used in beverages, desserts, and baby food.

Citrus fruits are projected to experience the fastest growth rate of 7.1% during the forecast period, supported by a preference for natural ingredients in various food applications, including orange, lemon, and lime purees.

In terms of product nature, the conventional segment accounted for more than half of the market revenue in 2023 and is anticipated to retain its dominance. This segment's growth is attributed to factors such as cost-effectiveness and widespread availability, with significant applications in beverages and baking.

Conversely, the organic segment is expected to grow at a faster rate of 7.3%, fueled by consumer interest in chemical-free products, particularly among health-conscious individuals and manufacturers of baby food and clean-label beverages.

By application, the food and beverage segment led the market, comprising two-fifths of the revenue in 2023, and is projected to continue this trend. Fruit puree is extensively utilized across various food and beverage categories, enhancing flavor, texture, and nutritional value in products like smoothies, juices, and bakery items.

The cosmetics and personal care segment exhibits a promising growth rate of 7.3%, with fruit purees being incorporated for their beneficial properties in skincare products such as face masks and lotions.

Regionally, the Asia-Pacific area accounted for the largest share of the market revenue in 2023 and is expected to maintain this position in the coming years, with a forecasted growth rate of 7.3% from 2024-2035. This growth is driven by increasing demand for healthy beverages, a robust food processing sector, and a rising preference for natural, preservative-free products among consumers in the region.