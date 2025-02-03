Suez Canal Authority says it's ready to operate at full capacity

Ossama Rabiee, Chairman and Managing Director of the Suez Canal Authority, and others met with 23 major shipping lines and agencies to discuss the impact of returning to relative stability in the Red Sea and Bab El-Mandab region, including navigation schemes and schedules in the Suez Canal.

The meeting was held at the SCA's headquarters, Al-Irshad Building, in Ismailia.

The Chairman said the current Red Sea situation is witnessing positive indicators that show stability returning to the region, "making it the perfect opportunity to take executive measures aimed at modifying navigational schedules to pave the way for the return of maritime navigation back to its normal course."

He also reassured the maritime community that the circumstances were ripe for the return of naval navigation in the Red Sea region and that the Suez Canal was ready to operate at full capacity.

The Chairman of the Authority pointed out that the Suez Canal continued implementing its ambitious plans to develop the navigational waterway of the Canal despite the various challenges, and announced in this regard that the Southern Sector Development Project has been completed and is set to commence its actual operation during the upcoming period.

He added that the Authority was keen on keeping its flexibility by maintaining its pre-crisis transit pricing policies for all types of vessels, and extending the implementation of its rebate circulars to emphasize the Canal's support to the shipping industry.