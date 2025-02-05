Avocado market: California boosts supplies, reaches top 2

The avocado market exhibited interesting dynamics in week 5, according to the latest Avobook report. In the United States, shipments increased by 8% compared to the previous week and were 32% higher than in 2024.

Mexico continues to lead the market with an 85% share, while California experienced an impressive 86% growth. Additionally, avocado arrivals in Colombia rose by 57%.

Prices have decreased across all categories, particularly in the smaller sizes, following the heightened demand associated with the Super Bowl.

In Europe, the market remains stable with a 13% growth in volumes. Spain and Israel are the dominant players, and Peru is expected to gradually enter the market in the coming weeks.

In China, volumes are still low, and prices are adjusting accordingly. Meanwhile, Chile is maintaining a strong season, in contrast to Peru, which has reduced its shipments.

