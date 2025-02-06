The Chilean Citrus Fruit Committee has reported that exports totaled 397,417 tons during the 2024 season, slightly down from 399,824 tons in 2023. This represents a moderate 0.6% year-on-year.

“The start of the 2024 season was impacted by drought conditions, especially in the Coquimbo region,” said the committee Executive Director Monserrat Valenzuela. She added that “the rains that came later in the season arrived after the typical start of the clementine harvest, which affected the yield of this variety.”

In Chile, clementines are grown across 9,884 acres with 70% of the total area in the northern Coquimbo Region, according to the Natural Resources Information Center (CIREN).

“There has been a recovery of lemon orchards following the 2022 frost,” Valenzuela noted, “which has contributed to an increase in export volumes.”

Markets and competition

The United States remained the leading market for Chilean citrus, with exports of 50,353 tons of clementines, 60,467 tons of lemons, 128,958 tons of mandarins, and 97,602 tons of oranges during the 2024 season.

Fruit guild Frutas de Chile highlighted Japan as another key destination, particularly for lemon exports.

“The United States is undoubtedly the main market for Chilean citrus. In the 2024 season, it received 98% clementines, 95% of mandarins, 93% of oranges, and 63% of lemons. Lemons also have a growing market in Japan and South Korea, which received 21,000 tons and 10,200 tons, respectively,” said Valenzuela.

Regarding competition, Chile faces strong challenges from South Africa, Australia, Argentina, Peru, and Uruguay.

“South Africa and Australia maintain a steady supply of high-quality oranges, while South Africa and Argentina also offer strong competition in lemons. Peru, with its easy-peeler varieties, is always a significant competitor,” Valenzuela explained.

“The need to explore new markets remains a challenge to prevent the U.S. from becoming a ‘monomarket’ for Chilean citrus,” added the executive director of the Chile Citrus Committee.

