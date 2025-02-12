In an effort to reduce waste, Westfalia Fruit's UK operation seeks to use avocados that do not meet customers' specifications for ‘whole head’ into added-value products such as Guacamole and Smashed Avocado.

The company extracts the pulp from avocados that fall into this category for this purpose, Westfalia Fruit's Global Brand Manager Matthew Churchill told Freshfruitportal.com at this year's Fruit Logistica.

The skins and seeds, byproducts of this pulp extraction process, have also been assessed in partnership with Efficiency Technologies to valorize and optimize their use.

It was discovered that approximately 3% of the stone contains a highly sought-after pigment called Perseorangin, which has shades of deep red to yellow. This is where the natural, sustainable dye extraction from avocado stones with SAGES London came from.

"It's a highly sought after, naturally occurring, sustainable pigment, albeit constituting a small percentage of the stone. We aim to identify uses for as much of this byproduct as possible, therefore uses for the remaining particles of the stone and skins,” Churchill said.

"The dye is already making waves in the fashion industry and is part of Westfalia fruits’ drive to identify uses for the ‘whole-crop,’" the company said in a release.

Last year, at Fruit Attraction in Madrid, the company presented another project: avocado paper made of about 20-30% avocado byproducts, demonstrating potential for packaging use.

Another project involves using avocado stone particles as a scrub agent in cosmetics, replacing harmful microplastics.

The dye extracted from avocado stones has already been showcased in outfits at London Fashion Week, highlighting its viability sustainably.

Ongoing collaborations with industry leaders in cosmetics and packaging demonstrate its cross-sector appeal.

"As much as we can unlock value from what otherwise would have very low value is a real benefit," Churchill said.

Away from the UK, the process shows scalability, as plans are underway to understand how the technology could be expanded to additional Westfalia facilities in Europe. More avocado byproducts can be processed using the same techniques. This same application could also be extended to Westfalia’s global operations.

The company's integrated operations ensure efficient collection and processing of avocado stones and skins from multiple production sites. This will help maximize the initiative's sustainable impact and build upon Westfalia's commitment to sustainability and circular economy principles.