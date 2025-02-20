Drop in sales of ag tractors and combines in U.S. and Canada

February 20 , 2025
New data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) shows that sales of agricultural tractors and combines in the U.S. and Canada fell during January 2025 compared to last year. 

U.S. sales of Ag tractors dropped 15.8%, and combines sales fell 78.9%. Canadian Ag tractor sales dropped to 3.1%, and combines sales fell 82.9%.  

AEM Senior Vice President Curt Blades said the organization is seeing a continuation of slow sales throughout 2025.

“The Ag industry continues to face uncertainties, including global trade concerns, tariffs, and a farm bill's lack of assurance.  These uncertainties are reflected in the softness of the ag equipment market.” 

In December, the President said last year was marked by high interest rates and uncertainty, and AEM looks forward to sales opportunities this year. 

Ag tractor and combines sales saw a downward trend in 2024, with every month falling below the five-year average. 

