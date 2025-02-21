Dominus becomes the leading exporter of frozen grapes from Peru

Peruvian fresh and frozen fruit producer and exporter Dominus has effectively solidified its position as the leading exporter of frozen grapes. In 2024, the company experienced substantial growth, exporting over 100% more than in 2023.

FreshFruitPortal.com spoke with the company's General Manager, Iván Vílchez, to gain insights into this achievement.

According to Vílchez, reaching this position has been a significant challenge for Dominus. "We have had to conduct extensive research to understand the behavior of frozen table grapes," he explained.

Despite the market potential, he acknowledged that the frozen grape segment is not yet highly developed, which required the company to learn how to manage it effectively.

He emphasized the importance of meeting the high-quality standards demanded by the international market, stating, "Our experience allows us to continue diversifying our product portfolio and commercial offerings globally."

Johanna Mateo, the head of frozen products at Dominus, remarked, "This year, we have established ourselves as the top exporter of frozen grapes. Achieving this has required immense operational effort, as meeting customer specifications for the finished product is not straightforward due to several quality requirements."

Mateo shared that they began with trials involving five containers three years ago and ended the year by exporting 60 containers.

"As Dominus, we have exported approximately 900 tons of frozen grapes, which puts us in a strong position with our customers as we provide them with high-quality Peruvian grapes in frozen form," Vílchez added.

He pointed out that these frozen grapes must meet certain organoleptic characteristics, including color, flavor, brix levels, and size. "It’s crucial to achieve these standards for the sustainability of the business," he said.

From Vílchez’s perspective, the consumption of frozen grapes is on the rise. "It's essential to continue promoting the consumption of frozen grapes, as the trend for frozen products is increasing," he noted. The versatility of frozen grapes, which can be used in various dishes like salads and other culinary preparations, enhances their appeal.

Recognizing the favorable market conditions, Vílchez stated, "We view this business as having significant sustainable growth potential, so we must work diligently to maintain quality."

Profitability

Considering the growth potential for frozen grape exports, Vílchez stressed the importance of maintaining quality. "We must work hard to ensure our customers can develop new value-added products," he asserted.

He also highlighted the need for consumers to be better informed about frozen products, including grapes, which undergo stringent safety and preservation treatments to maintain their organoleptic and physicochemical properties.

"We must continue to grow sustainably," he concluded. "Quality fruit encourages repeat purchases and opens up new market opportunities."

He underscored the frozen products sector as an alternative to mitigate the current high risks associated with agriculture. He believes there is still much work to be done in frozen grapes to develop more products and add value.

Mateo concluded by stating that they project a 20% growth in frozen grape exports for the upcoming season.

