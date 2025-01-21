Chilean table grapes maintain high expectations for remainder of the campaign

January 21 , 2025

The 2025 Chilean table grape season began in December with optimism among growers, who highlighted the fruit's good quality thanks to the favorable climate in the Atacama, Coquimbo, and Valparaíso regions.

Freshfruitportal.com spoke with the president of Uvanova, agronomist and advisor Rafael Rodríguez, about the current state of the market. “We started the season very expectant with the beginning of the Chilean table grape season in the Atacama, Coquimbo, and part of the Valparaíso region, areas that are currently authorized for the export of fruit under the Systems Approach protocol to the United States,” he said.

He added that this season started five days later “with very good fruit, with good brix, so we are very happy with the production.”

On the same subject, Exportadora RIOblanco’s commercial manager, Nicolás Damm, said, “We produce in the northern zone and Aconcagua, and the fruit, in general, shows very good quality and size.”

Damm added that actual volumes will be close to initial estimates. “It may be a little more since we have good calibers and fruit in good condition, so we are confident as exporters that we have a good product.”

Systems Approach

Rodríguez referred to the experience of exporting fruit under the Systems Approach and said, “It has been slow, a bit laborious, and there are still many things to improve. But producers are in high spirits and want to get ahead with this, so they want to do their best.”

Rio Blanco, which has one field in the Atacama region, has “had a positive experience exporting under the Systems Approach, which has succeeded,” Damm said.

In the Coquimbo region, where Rio Blanco has six different fields, “we have prepared well and made the required investments, but at the same time, there are some fields in which we do a lot of field packing, and that fruit cannot be exported. But in general, it has been a good experience.”

The president of Uvanova added that inspections have been highly successful. “However, the process of sending samples and withdrawing them is still a bit complicated. So, these are things that we have to improve over time. Some fruit has already arrived in the United States very well, and the idea is to continue growing.”

Season

Rodríguez said, “I think we are having a season with more or less historical dates, with marked differences between regions and ecozones. We had favorable weather conditions for developing plants in spring and a flowering season with very good temperatures. Hence, the condition of the fruit in producing regions is quite promising.”

The president of Uvanova also mentioned concerns about potential labor shortages due to the large cherry harvest in Chile this year. However, “we have been able to do all the work on time, so we are quite happy,” he said.

Damm pointed out they are somewhat ahead of schedule in the Coquimbo region. “I think we are 15 to 20% ahead in fruit packing compared to normal since we have harvested approximately 500,000 boxes.”

Regarding the season, Rodríguez said, “We will have more fruit than last year, according to the estimate made by Frutas de Chile. In the central-southern regions, we are about a week ahead of last year, allowing us to finish on a good date. I don’t think we will have any major problems in the harvest.”

Analyzing the campaign’s behavior, the commercial manager of Exportadora RIOblanco said, “We have heard that the fruit from Santiago to the south is a week late, which is good so that the supply is not so concentrated.”

Damm commented that the main varieties exported to date are Sweet Celebration, Arra 15, Cotton Candy, Candy Hearts, Magenta, and Sweet Globe. “These are mainly destined for the United States, with some going to Korea and Mexico.”

Prices

Regarding prices, Rodríguez pointed out that “we are quite optimistic because so far, prices in the United States and Europe have been higher than two years ago and very similar to last year, with very good returns.”

Damm said the quality of Chilean fruit helps justify high prices, especially in the United States. “We hope high prices will become the new normal in the United States, considering that California moved quite a lot of fruit at good prices.”

Peru, which enters the market later, is estimated to have consistent volumes. “Peruvian fruit has been selling at very good prices and obviously with a good product, mainly with good white grapes, which aligns with the market demands.”

Reports indicate the fruit sells between $34 to $40 for the best varieties and better calibers. “The program prices in national supermarkets are somewhat lower, perhaps at $30 to $34, which should remain until the second half of February,” Damm said.

Challenges

Although the industry is experiencing a good season, the challenges do not stop. Rodríguez said, “The problems have been with logistics, as we have had some shipment delays due to tidal waves and container availability.”

Rodríguez expects this to normalize since logistics is a consistent issue. “Freight rates are a little higher than last year, so it is a point of concern.”

He indicated that the most significant difficulty of the season has been the shipping issue. “There have been delays due to swells, a lack of ships, and the risk of a strike in the United States.”

Another aspect to consider is weekly volumes, which overlap Chilean grapes and fruit from southern Peru. “We hope it will flow normally,” Rodríguez said.