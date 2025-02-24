Aneberries 2025: The growing industry's awaited congress

The 15th International Aneberries Congress in Mexico is a highly anticipated event for berry companies, producers, growers, and exporters. This year's congress will be full of surprises and structural changes to attract more industry professionals.

Rodrigo Aceves, Director of Operations of Mexico's California Giant Berry Farms and Vice President of Aneberries Board of Directors, told Freshfruitportal.com that the organization is working behind the scenes to increase the number of attendees.

Aneberries is focusing on modifying the event's program and structure, including expanding the commercial area to return to a previously used model. Aceves says this will increase the flow of conversations and networking opportunities among attendees.

According to Aceves, all four berries have experienced growth.

"All four berries show growth. Last season, we saw a decrease due to various factors, but the industry is stabilizing and, at the same time, reaching maturity," explained Aceves. "We are already forecasting growth for the current season. However, we are cautious about our expectations in comparison to previous years when the industry's growth peaked."

He added that Mexico has the adequate climate for growing berries and its proximity to the United States positions it as a major supplier during Europe's off-season seasons, and aas a complementary supplier for local producers in each region.

"I believe that Mexico remains a country with a lot of opportunity. We have the resources, and also, the issue of manual labor is becoming more cost-effective," added the Vice President. "But at the same time, we need to continue using our resources responsibly, such as water, plastic management, waste, etc. All of this will help us grow."

When asked about his expectations for this year's marketing season, he mentioned that the organization expects growth in all four berries: raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries, compared to the previous season.

Although the volume is not comparable to the past five years, thanks to collaboration with genetic companies worldwide, new varieties are gaining traction in the country.

"The new varieties also translate into higher yields and volume," he explained.