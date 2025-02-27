Camposol leads and Peru breaks record with over 326 thousand tons of blueberries exported

The Association of Agricultural Producers Guilds of Peru (AGAP) says that exports of Peruvian blueberries reached a historic record in 2024, exceeding 326,000 tons.

Industry body Proarándanos also shared a ranking of the companies leading in crop exports. Camposol is in first place (35,440 MT), followed by Hortifrut Peru (29,222 MT) and Agrovision Peru (26,620 MT) in third place.

“In recent years, our strategy has been clear: invest in talent, technology, and innovation to optimize our production and maintain superior quality standards,” says Ricardo Naranjo, CEO of Camposol.

“We have a highly trained technical team with an approach based on scientific knowledge of blueberry physiology and its behavior in different climatic scenarios. This has allowed us to develop a production model that guarantees availability (for markets) during the twelve months of the year, ensuring sustainable yields and a stable supply for our global markets.”

Naranjo is quick to point out that Camposol's leadership is based not only on production but also on comprehensive management that covers the entire value chain, from the field to the final consumer. He specifies: “We have strengthened our logistics and marketing to ensure that our blueberries arrive in optimal conditions to international markets, maintaining the freshness and quality that distinguishes us.”

“Simultaneously, we have consolidated strategic relationships with our customers, working to understand their needs and offer solutions tailored to their requirements. This approach has enabled us to generate trust and build long-term alliances with major retailers and distributors globally, guaranteeing the presence of our products on the shelves throughout the year,” he said.

Genetics in Peruvian blueberries

But what factors allowed Peruvian blueberry exports to reach a record in 2024, exceeding 326,000 tons? What has been the role of Proarándanos, and how has collaboration between companies influenced it? Camposol's CEO has his diagnosis: “The sustained growth of Peruvian blueberry exports is the result of continuous investment in agricultural technology, expansion of cultivated hectares, and improvements in production management. Despite climatic challenges, the industry has adapted and taken advantage of market opportunities”.

The sector's success is due to increased production and efficient management focused on improving field management and perfecting post-harvest handling.

“At Camposol, we have implemented advanced technologies to optimize water use, improve fertilization, and strengthen phytosanitary control, maximizing the yield of each hectare. At the same time, post-harvest handling has been decisive in guaranteeing the quality and shelf life of the product at the destination. Applying strict harvesting, cooling,g and transportation protocols has allowed us to minimize losses and ensure that blueberries reach international markets in optimal conditions.

In this context, says the industry expert, Proarándanos has played a fundamental role in articulating the industry, facilitating knowledge exchange, and promoting the opening of new markets.

“Market diversification and the extension of the commercial window have been key strategies to sustain growth and consolidate the presence of the Peruvian blueberry globally. The sector's future will depend on continuous innovation in genetics, technology, and commercial strategies that allow us to strengthen our competitiveness in the most demanding markets,” warns Naranjo.

Regarding Camposol's 2025-2026 season prospects, we asked Naranjo what role varietal renewal plays. He answered: “Genetic evolution is fundamental for the sustainability and competitiveness of the sector. In the coming years, we will see an acceleration in introducing new varieties, following similar trends in other berries such as strawberry and raspberry.”

For Camposol, says the general manager, this process represents a significant strategic change. “We have a solid varietal replacement program, which allows us to introduce new genetics with better characteristics of flavor, firmness, post-harvest life and, in addition, with the capacity to produce throughout the year, aligned with the needs of our customers and market demands.”

“In addition, we are strengthening our capacities for the supply of seedlings and new varieties, ensuring efficient and sustainable production over time. In parallel, our diversification strategy focuses on developing new varieties and commercial expansion, expanding our presence in key markets, and optimizing our distribution channels. This approach will allow us to continue consolidating our position as a reliable and competitive supplier in the global blueberry industry,” Naranjo announced.