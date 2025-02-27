Valencian avocado projected up

The Valencian avocado campaign has entered a crucial phase with the start of the Lamb Hass harvest, which accounts for over 60% of the production in the Valencian Community. The Valencian Association of Farmers (AVA-ASAJA) and the Association of Avocado Producers (ASOPROA) reported an overall increase of 10% expected in the Valencian harvest compared to the previous season, continuing the upward trend of recent years.

While some plots are experiencing production losses, the introduction of new plantations, the availability of water in reservoirs, and minimal pest and disease attacks have raised projections to approximately 23,000 tons, representing more than 25% of national production.

The organizations detailed that Valencian farmers are completing the harvest of Hass avocados, the most prevalent variety in Spain and worldwide. However, due to weather conditions, this year ripening is occurring earlier than usual, leading the sector to estimate that harvesting and marketing of the Lamb Hass variety will begin in early March, rather than the typical timing around Fallas.

AVA-ASAJA and ASOPROA urged all stakeholders in the supply chain to "act with the professionalism, intelligence, and rigor that define the avocado sector and, in this regard, to harvest the fruit only when it reaches optimal ripening conditions, ensuring that consumers can enjoy the superb quality of our avocados."

Regarding prices at the source, the organizations noted that they are currently stable, which is attributed to a growing demand for avocados. Recent studies indicate that avocado consumption has risen by 13% in the past year. In fact, 80% of Spanish households purchased avocados in the last twelve months, with consumers in countries like France averaging 2.3 kilograms per person annually.

AVA-ASAJA and ASOPROA emphasized the importance of the sector focusing on "differentiating our production through maximum sustainability guarantees and targeted promotions in the most competitive markets, highlighting origin marks and consumer campaigns." The new seal, 'Avocados Comunidad Valenciana CV,' is already available in Masymas Supermarkets, distributed by operators Alcoaxarquia and Anecoop.

Additionally, AVA-ASAJA and ASOPROA called for increased surveillance to address the issue of theft, as the high prices of avocados attract thieves. They also advocate for research into patterns, varieties, and cultivation techniques to enhance productivity while optimizing the use of irrigation water, fertilizers, and other inputs in the face of drought and climate change mitigation strategies.