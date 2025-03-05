Mexican president says country will respond with retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports

Trump kept his word and enacted the order to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico. In response to this measure, Mexico’s President, Claudia Sheinbaum, called the move "unilateral," adding that it goes against the trade agreement that Trump signed during his first term.

She noted that during the 30-day interlude before Trump imposed the tariffs, Mexico and the United States developed strong actions against organized crime and fentanyl trafficking, the main reason behind Trump's new tariffs.

“There is no reason, justification, or excuse that supports this decision, which will affect our people and nations. We have said this in many ways: cooperation and coordination, YES! Subordination and interventionism, NO!” the Mexican President said.

Sheinbaum said that Mexico would "negotiate a solution within the framework of respect for our sovereignties, but the unilateral decision affects both Mexican and foreign companies operating in the country.”

In light of the measure, the President stated at the National Palace in Mexico City that “we have decided to respond with tariff and non-tariff measures, which I will announce in a public square next Sunday.”

She clarified that “this is in no way intended to start an economic or commercial confrontation, which unfortunately is the opposite of what we should be doing, what we should be doing is integrating our economies more to strengthen our region against the economic and commercial advance of other regions.”

“It is inconceivable,” she said, “that the damage this will cause to both citizens and businesses in the United States is not considered, which includes an increase in the price of goods produced in Mexico, as well as a halt in job creation in both countries."

The Trump administration will also apply tariffs to Canadian and Chinese imports.