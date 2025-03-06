U.S. President Donald Trump delays tariffs on goods from Mexico

On Thursday, Donald Trump announced he would delay the implementation of 25% tariffs on many Mexican goods until April following a conversation with Mexico's president, Claudia Sheinbaum.

The president wrote on his Truth Social platform that “Mexico will not be required to pay tariffs on anything” covered under the USMCA - the trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada—for a month. This marks the second time he has postponed the tariffs since first announcing them in February.

In the social media statement, Trump said the agreement to delay the tariffs would remain in effect until April 2, calling it an accommodation and a gesture of respect toward Sheinbaum.

"Our relationship has been a very good one, and we are working hard, together, on the Border, both in terms of stopping Illegal Aliens from entering the United States and, likewise, stopping Fentanyl,” Trump said. He concluded his statement by thanking Sheinbaum for her hard work and cooperation.

The announcement comes a day after his Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, said on the same day that tariffs on both countries would “likely” be delayed.

Trump announced a 25% levy on goods from Canada and Mexico this Tuesday and doubled the tariff on Chinese exports from 10% to 20%. Since then, all three countries have said they plan to impose retaliatory tariffs on the United States.