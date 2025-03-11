Mexican avocado supplies down, Colombia doubles shipments

The global avocado market continues to show significant variations in volumes, prices, and geographical distribution.

Intelligence firm Avobook noted in its week 10 report that in the United States, import volumes remain stable compared to the previous week, with Mexico as the main supplier. Mexican avocado supplies saw a slight drop, which stabilized with the increase in shipments from Colombia that doubled in volume.

Meanwhile, in Europe, supply increased by 5% in the last week, with Israel and Spain leading the supply, while Chile's share halved.

As for Chilean supplies, exports have shown a progressive but not abrupt decrease, with a greater presence in Latin America and the United States.

China has recorded a significant reduction in its import volume, although a recovery is expected in the coming weeks.

Finally, Peru has experienced a notable increase in its shipments, with 77 % more than the previous week, maintaining Europe as its main destination.

