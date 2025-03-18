This week, the avocado market was marked by a significant reduction in export volumes and an increase in avocado prices, Avobook reported in its week 11 analysis.

In the U.S., particularly, container arrivals fell 26% compared to the previous week, with Mexico leading the supply despite a 24% decrease. Uncertainty over the temporary application of tariffs affected availability and raised prices, with larger sizes increasing by up to 13%.

In Europe, shipments grew 6%, led by Israel and Spain, while Peru increased its share. Prices remained generally stable, except in Spain, where small sizes rose by up to 44%.

China saw a 47% uptick in imports week-on-week, although it remains 33% below last year’s figures. Peru dominates the market, and although prices have been falling for three weeks, they remain 63% higher than in 2024.

Chile reduced its exports by 34%, concentrating on Latin America with 74% of its shipments. Its presence in the U.S., Europe, and China has continued to decline.