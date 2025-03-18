Southern Exposure is an opportunity to discuss the industry's most pressing issues in a family setting

By Sebastian Ramírez

Since 1999, the Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) has worked to unite buyers and sellers of fresh produce in an intimate setting. To this day, the organization creates instances for conversation about what is happening with the region's fruit and vegetable business.

David Sherrod, president and CEO of the Southeast Produce Council, spoke with Freshfruitportal.com about this year's Southern Exposure event, their plans for the future, and the industry's current state.

This year's event, which took place in Orlando, Florida, from Feb. 26 to March 1, saw over 3,000 attendees - a record.

"We have become more of a super regional organization. We have almost every major retailer and food service provider as a member of the Council," Sherrod said.

Sherrod said buyers and sellers from all over the country, Canada and Mexico, who are "very active in our organization," attended the event.

He highlighted the various opportunities for people to talk and get to know each other, including the show floor, a golf tournament, and various activities throughout the weekend.

"We try to create a family-type environment; our theme this year was 'produce means family,' and I truly believe that was felt throughout the weekend," he said.

Gathering in a time of uncertainty

Considering the turbulent times for the U.S. produce industry due to political conflicts and uncertainties, gathering and discussing these issues is essential.

"We are all in the same boat when it comes to that, and I feel like when we can talk through these scenarios, we let our voices be heard," Sherrod said.

He added that it's good for growers and buyers to be able to speak to major retailers about uncertainties, tariffs, and other global conflicts.

"We don't always agree on the same things, but our biggest concern is to ensure we promote the consumption of fruits and vegetables and sell more," Sherrod said.

Looking ahead

SEPC will have another event, Southern Innovations, in Charlotte, North Carolina, in September.

"What we are trying to do with this event is to have a platform that introduces new technologies, products, and companies to our industry," Sherrod indicated.

Although this event is smaller than Southern Exposure, it provides an opportunity for industry members to explore possibilities for their business plans.