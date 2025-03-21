Goldenberries (also known as cape gooseberries, or physalis peruviana) are a small, bright orange fruit with a sweet, tropical taste native to South America. Native to the Andes Mountains, goldenberries can be eaten fresh and dried and grow inside a papery husk.

The fruit is relatively new to the United States; it's been in the market for a little over 10 years, but the product has recently started to climb the popularity ladder. Freshfruitportal.com spoke with Michelle Anders, Marketing Director of Goldenberry Farms, a leading grower, packer, and importer of the fruit.

Goldenberry Farms exports physalis and goldenberries from Colombia to every continent and more than 16 countries. Anders said their goal is to “help increase the consumer and food service penetration of the fruit and tropical fruit from Colombia and the Andes.”

Although the organization supplies several countries, the fruit has definitely gained traction in the United States. According to a 2024 report from Colombia’s National Association of Foreign Trade (Analdex), total exports of Colombian fresh goldenberries grew by 9.4% compared to 2023, reading a total FOB value of $43.6 million.

"We believe that post-Covid, consumers are seeking 'better for you' options, as well as consuming more fresh fruit in general," Anders explained. "Goldenberries are primarily known and enjoyed in the U.S. in their dried form, but more supermarkets now offer fresh 'goldenberries' as part of their berry program all year."

As a grower, she adds that it's very nice to be receiving more direct requests from grocers for the fruit.

The organization is also looking to utilize the fruit in other ways to increase its market exposure, such as using ripe and non-perfect fruit to create purees and frozen berries.

As for the organization's marketing strategy, Anders says Goldenberry Farm's goal is to increase tropical fruit awareness in the United States and highlight its origins.

"To us, this fruit represents many things – the rural countryside, the hardworking small farms that we partner with, thriving agricultural communities, as well as a new super fruit to present to consumers across the US, Canada, and Europe," she explains. "In many ways, goldenberries encapsulate our “Where Good Things Grow” philosophy."

This year, the organization is introducing its new variety, Royal Sweets, which Anders says is a sweeter and more resilient variety with better shelf life. They are expanding their growing zones to harvest goldenberries 12 months out of the year and making investments in indoor growing facilities, which Anders said: "help to optimize the crops and can deliver yields with the use of little to no chemical inputs."

In the fields, we are very proud to be expanding our “Cosas Buensas” soil composting, sustainability, and biodiversity programs, which result in better yields and better-tasting fruit (as well as benefits to the environment). Plus, Anders says Goldenberry Farms is piloting a “Digital Toolkit for Farmers” that they have developed in conjunction with teams of young scientists and agronomists in Colombia, and we will be hearing from them this year.

"The digital tools give a new level of traceability and tracking at the field level, using simple tools such as WhatsApp voice chat paired with AI and blockchain technology to deliver powerful traceability and measurability," she explained. "The data is compared between farmers, fields, varieties, and inputs to accurately track data points and yield, which helps to define the successful optimization of the crops."

She says nothing is impossible about growing the fruit in the United States instead of importing it, but the fruit enjoys a very high altitude and specific climate in the Andes.

"On a commercial basis, The fruit is quite picky as to where it will grow, demanding very high altitudes and a specific climate, in our experience, the higher altitudes and specific climates produce sweeter fruit, which is more desired by consumers."

As for the future of the goldenberry market, Anders believes consumers will continue placing value on healthy foods but are also putting greater value than ever on traceability, food safety, and knowing the origin of their goods.

"We believe the future is bright for the fresh food industry in general; consumers across the world, and especially in North America, are trending towards a more natural, fruit and vegetable-centric diet," she adds. "This consumer trend has paved the way for many newer tropical fruits to enter the grocery realm, including goldenberries, which now have increased their export volumes to major markets globally."

She believes goldenberries will become more omnipresent in fruit mixes, recipes, and the produce section as the focus on colorful and fresh ingredients continues to rise.