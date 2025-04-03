List of U.S. imposed retaliatory tariffs by countries

April 03 , 2025
On April 2, President Donald Trump announced the U.S. is implementing tariffs on all imports. Reciprocal in nature, with a minimum rate of 10%, tariffs will take effect starting April 5.

Below is the list of all countries and tariffs.

*Graphics courtesy of the U.S. White House 

