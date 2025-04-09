Mexican agricultural affairs counselor analyzes trade relationship with the U.S.
At the Mexico Table Grapes Spring Summit 2025, organized by the Asociación Agrícola Local de Productores de Uva de Mesa (AALPUM) last week in San Diego, California, officials from the agriculture department at the Embassy of Mexico in Washington shared details of the trade relationship between the U.S. and Mexico. They analyzed challenges and opportunities during this new political stage.
The office works with officials in the U.S. and Mexico to monitor all trade between both nations, sharing information and overseeing the variables that affect the movement of goods across borders.
Agricultural advisor Brenda Martinez, who works alongside Luis Martinez, the embassy's counselor for agricultural affairs, delivered a detailed, optimistic yet cautious message to members of the Mexican table grape industry.
Economic panorama of the trade relationship
The agri-food relationship between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada is defined today by the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which came into force in 1994.
Brenda said the agreement has successfully improved regional trade and food safety, while expanding the variety and availability of nutritious foods year-round.
"In 2024, agri-food trade between Mexico, the United States, and Canada amounted to approximately $160 billion, an increase of 700% since 1993, benefitting everyone involved in the supply chain," she said.
Agri-food trade between Mexico and the U.S. has grown from $7 billion to nearly $80 billion, helping to develop farms and rural communities. Fresh products represent 42% of Mexican exports to the U.S.
Brenda emphasized that deficits or surpluses in bilateral trade are not indicators of the agreement’s success, noting that Mexican exports to the U.S. are largely high-value-added products, while U.S. exports to Mexico tend to be basic goods or commodities.
"Those who benefit from this are the U.S. companies and pension funds that invest in Mexico and all consumers, so in my opinion, this is a win-win situation for everyone," she said.
Texas is Mexico's leading state-level trading partner, accounting for 23% of total food trade between the two countries, followed by California, Illinois, Arizona, and Florida.
Brenda noted that in 2024, Mexico became the United States’ top agri-food trading partner and is the leading destination for U.S. corn, wheat, soybeans, and rice, among other commodities.
Mexico is also the top export market for U.S. apples and pears, with 38% and 67% of total exports, respectively. It is the second-largest destination for U.S. table grapes, with 30% of total exports, just behind Canada.
Brenda indicated that even though Mexico is the leading trading partner, after what happened with President Trump, it is essential to stretch ties with other reliable partners who are willing to comply with clear rules.
Fruit and vegetable sector
Since 2008, Mexican fruit and vegetable exports have accelerated, reaching 11 million tons in 2024, valued at approximately $40 billion.
Brenda said Mexican growers have become experts in fruit and vegetable cultivation, adopting advanced technologies and practices, capitalizing on land resources and global trade partnerships.
However, she emphasized the importance of establishing communication with government authorities to better interpret data and analyze markets.
"You are the only ones who can give us (authorities) the necessary context to send clear and strong messages to our counterparts on issues that impact you the most," Brenda said.
Liberation Day and the new U.S. trade agenda
Luis Martinez discussed how recent political developments in the U.S. could shape the future of the industry.
While President Trump imposed reciprocal tariffs with a 10% baseline on many trading partners, Mexico and Canada were exempt.
"From Washington, we have observed for some time already signals that we consider problematic, including constant rhetoric that seeks to blame imports and restrict trade with Mexico," Martinez said, adding that "Trump’s protectionist strategy, which heavily favors domestic production, presents multiple challenges for Mexican goods."
"Agriculture is a sector that can't wait around for political decisions; it must keep working, which is why these decisions affect growers constantly," he indicated.
Martinez added that many of the recent political accusations against Mexican trade have been made without justification.
"The challenge is big because more than 80% of our agri-food exports are destined for the U.S., so a change in the rules can translate to big economic and job losses," Martinez said.
He emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy to anticipate and respond to potential trade barriers.
Reactions from associations and political organizations
Martinez said industry responses to the impact of tariffs on agriculture have varied.
"Most organizations have been cautious in their reactions, perhaps ambiguous, and we wish they had been more aggressive," Martinez said.
Because of this, he stressed the importance of not leaving "empty spaces" for others to speak on the industry's behalf.
Officials from the Mexican Embassy have been meeting with USDA officials to foster constructive dialogue and strengthen bilateral relations.
According to Martinez, ongoing collaboration is essential for addressing these challenges.
He urged industry members to provide insights to authorities so officials can advocate more effectively for exporters and growers.
"We are at a crucial point for the future of commercial trade, and we must focus on strengthening our position in the public and private sector without waiting for issues to come at us before planning and acting," Martinez said.
He also called on grape growers to build stronger ties with other industries affected by political measures, to share knowledge, and stay informed.
"This dynamic sector must continue working with authorities to look for solutions, tackle obstacles, and have its voice heard," he concluded.