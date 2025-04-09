Mexican agricultural affairs counselor analyzes trade relationship with the U.S.

By Sebastian Ramírez

At the Mexico Table Grapes Spring Summit 2025, organized by the Asociación Agrícola Local de Productores de Uva de Mesa (AALPUM) last week in San Diego, California, officials from the agriculture department at the Embassy of Mexico in Washington shared details of the trade relationship between the U.S. and Mexico. They analyzed challenges and opportunities during this new political stage.

The office works with officials in the U.S. and Mexico to monitor all trade between both nations, sharing information and overseeing the variables that affect the movement of goods across borders.

Agricultural advisor Brenda Martinez, who works alongside Luis Martinez, the embassy's counselor for agricultural affairs, delivered a detailed, optimistic yet cautious message to members of the Mexican table grape industry.

Economic panorama of the trade relationship

The agri-food relationship between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada is defined today by the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which came into force in 1994.

Brenda said the agreement has successfully improved regional trade and food safety, while expanding the variety and availability of nutritious foods year-round.

"In 2024, agri-food trade between Mexico, the United States, and Canada amounted to approximately $160 billion, an increase of 700% since 1993, benefitting everyone involved in the supply chain," she said.

Agri-food trade between Mexico and the U.S. has grown from $7 billion to nearly $80 billion, helping to develop farms and rural communities. Fresh products represent 42% of Mexican exports to the U.S.

Brenda emphasized that deficits or surpluses in bilateral trade are not indicators of the agreement’s success, noting that Mexican exports to the U.S. are largely high-value-added products, while U.S. exports to Mexico tend to be basic goods or commodities. "Those who benefit from this are the U.S. companies and pension funds that invest in Mexico and all consumers, so in my opinion, this is a win-win situation for everyone," she said. Texas is Mexico's leading state-level trading partner, accounting for 23% of total food trade between the two countries, followed by California, Illinois, Arizona, and Florida. Brenda noted that in 2024, Mexico became the United States’ top agri-food trading partner and is the leading destination for U.S. corn, wheat, soybeans, and rice, among other commodities. Mexico is also the top export market for U.S. apples and pears, with 38% and 67% of total exports, respectively. It is the second-largest destination for U.S. table grapes, with 30% of total exports, just behind Canada. Brenda indicated that even though Mexico is the leading trading partner, after what happened with President Trump, it is essential to stretch ties with other reliable partners who are willing to comply with clear rules.

Fruit and vegetable sector

Since 2008, Mexican fruit and vegetable exports have accelerated, reaching 11 million tons in 2024, valued at approximately $40 billion. Brenda said Mexican growers have become experts in fruit and vegetable cultivation, adopting advanced technologies and practices, capitalizing on land resources and global trade partnerships. However, she emphasized the importance of establishing communication with government authorities to better interpret data and analyze markets. "You are the only ones who can give us (authorities) the necessary context to send clear and strong messages to our counterparts on issues that impact you the most," Brenda said.

Liberation Day and the new U.S. trade agenda

Luis Martinez discussed how recent political developments in the U.S. could shape the future of the industry.

He indicated that the new U.S. trade agenda prioritizes domestic production, while the strategic use of mechanisms such as tariffs seeks to boost local industry and create more jobs. The documents, the effective orders, and the speeches all say this.