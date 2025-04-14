South African apples expand presence in Asia with Thailand reentry

By Sebastian Ramírez

Last week, the first batch of South African apples arrived in Thailand after a 16-year absence, symbolizing a renewed trade partnership between both countries.

The market had been closed due to phytosanitary concerns, which were resolved through the joint work of Thai and South African agricultural authorities, who established updated phytosanitary protocols to ensure a high food safety standard.

Sachin Khurana, the Thailand representative for South African Apples, told Freshfruitportal.com that Thailand used to be a very strong market for SA and that the opportunity to rebuild it further and hopefully take it to new heights is extremely exciting.

"When we used to have access to the market and the trade, consumers appreciated the quality and flavor of our fruit, so it is a great opportunity for Thai consumers to try our product again," Khurana said.

Khurana said they expect to ship roughly 300 containers during this inaugural season and plan to grow further in upcoming years.

"We're especially grateful to our Thai import partners, including Flora Capital, who have shown tremendous enthusiasm in bringing these premium products to market. We're committed to supporting our importers and retail partners with comprehensive marketing campaigns and in-store promotions. Thai consumers deserve access to the finest global produce, and these premium apple varieties—including Royal Gala, Granny Smith, Pink Lady, and Joya—will bring new flavors and options to the market," Khurana added.

The reintroduction is expected to significantly diversify Thailand's imported fruit offerings while providing consumers with year-round access to apples. South Africa's counter-seasonal production complements the northern hemisphere growing cycles.

According to Khurana, industry experts anticipate strong growth potential in the Thai market, where fruit consumption continues to rise amid increasing consumer health consciousness.

Competition in the market

When asked about possible competition with other origins in the Thailand market, Khurana said, " I would not really say we compete with anyone because wherever I have been, I have seen a strong preference for South African fruit, and I hope it continues in Thailand, too."

However, he acknowledged that other origins would bring in their fruit, which would come in simultaneously.

South Africa will start shipping their apples in February and can ship late varieties till August. "However, we definitely can ship almost through the year," Khurana said.

Future market opening for SA apples

As South African apples expand their presence in Asia, Khurana says their return to Thailand should "definitely have an incremental impact in the nearby regions."

However, he noted that it is too early to say what other market access this could lead to in the near future.

"Probably in three months from now, we can give you a better idea of where we can expand our market further," he said.

