Port of Rotterdam still experiencing high delays and congestion after worker strike

The Hutchinson Port Delta II in the Port of Rotterdam, Netherlands, is still experiencing high delays and congestion after resuming operations, a lingering effect of the labor strikes during the surge in cargo volumes.

According to Port Economics, in 2024, the port ranked as the largest container port in the EU, followed by Antwerp-Burges, and had a container throughput increase of 2.5% in tonnes to 133.4 million tonnes and by 2.8% in TEU to 13.8 million TEU.

The labor strike began on February 9th and resulted in the suspension of all operations, which resumed on February 10th. However, the damage was done—the port had begun to experience operation-affecting slowdowns.

The port reported twice on February 11 that it was closing the gates due to the crowds in the terminal and confirmed the delays in handling all modalities, as well as long wait times.

That same day, Maersk announced that the slowdown in operations would cause delays and an indefinite reduction in moves per hour, a nerve-wrecking move since the walk-out coincided with high arriving container volumes from China to North Europe.

The strike was triggered by an unresolved Collective Labour Agreement (CLA), particularly regarding severance payments and the absence of a financial guarantee from the employer, as well as concerns about automation, according to the Nieuwsblad Transport report.

Maersk announced the terminal returned to full capacity operations on March 12, but only a tentative agreement has been reached, with voting date still pending. In March, the average time ships spent waiting in line for a berth was one week, a timeline that had previously been the maximum wait time in January.