Daily almonds can benefit cardiometabolic health

After analyzing research done on almonds' benefits on cardiometabolic health, eleven scientists/physicians reached a consensus that almonds benefit overall heart health, weight management, and the gut microbiome.

Cardiometabolic health includes the heart, blood vessels, and metabolic system.

Published in Current Developments in Nutrition after a scientific roundtable funded by the Almond Board of California, the consensus paper says that eating daily almonds LDL-cholesterol (5.1mg or ~5% average reduction in pooled results), and diastolic blood pressure in small but significant amounts (0.17-1.3 mmHg reduction in pooled results).

Both benefits can result in more significant benefits when combined with other heart-healthy foods.

Plus, the daily consumption of the tree nut doesn't result in weight gain and may even be associated with a slight weight loss in some participants, and can result in a reduction in fasting blood glucose and HbA1C specifically in Asian Indians with prediabetes.

The report also says the findings are specific to almond cardiometabolic benefits and are not generalizable to all nuts.

"One ounce (28 g) of almonds provides 6g of protein, 4g of fiber, 13g of unsaturated fat, only 1g of saturated fat, and 15 essential nutrients, including 77mg magnesium (18.3% DV), 208mg potassium (4% DV) and 7.27mg vitamin E (50% DV)," the report states.