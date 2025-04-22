Agrovision rebrands, say hello to Fruitist

Fruitist is officially the new name for Agrovision, aligning the company’s identity with the high-growth consumer brand it debuted in 2020. What began over a decade ago as a bold idea to deliver a better berry experience has become a $1B+ global business, and the Fruitist name stands for the company’s evolution as a consumer brand and its mission to lead the global healthy snacking movement.

While Fruitist Blueberries remain the star, Fruitist is expanding into adjacent premium superfruits, including blackberries, raspberries, and cherries, and developing new snackable formats designed for health-conscious, on-the-go consumers.

With $400 million in sales over the past 12 months and more than $1 billion in lifetime revenue, Fruitist has become one of the fastest-growing names in the global fresh fruit market. Sales of its signature Premium Jumbo Blueberries - known for bold flavor, crunch, and size - have grown 3x in the last 12 months alone, becoming a staple and key driver of Fruitist's growth.

The brand is outpacing even the premium berry category, which has seen a strong 22% annual growth (CAGR) between 2019-2024.

Certified non-GMO, Fruitist berries are rich in antioxidants and essential nutrients, offering functional benefits like immune support and brain health, making them a snack you can feel great about eating.

“We’ve all experienced ‘berry roulette’ - opening a clamshell and hoping for the best. Some may be fine; others are mushy or bland. At Fruitist, we’ve eliminated that uncertainty by consistently delivering a superior berry,” said Steve Magami, CEO of Fruitist. “Consumer demand is driving our growth. Elevating Fruitist from a flagship brand to a company name is a strategic move to meet that momentum and fuel what’s next.”

This shift comes as consumers rethink the way they snack. Nearly 60% say they’re spending more on food that supports their health. Fresh, functional snacks are outpacing traditional categories, and berries, rich in fiber and antioxidants, check every box.

What’s Next for Fruitist

Fruitist is building its presence in high-growth international markets, including Asia and the Middle East. Backed by more than $600 million in investment, Fruitist has built what it believes is the first fully controlled, global supply chain designed to deliver fresh, premium-quality blueberries 52 weeks a year.

Its products are now in 12,500+ stores across North America, including Costco, Giant, Publix, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Wakefern, Walmart, Whole Foods, and more. Retailers benefit from Fruitist’s strong velocity, premium positioning, and repeat purchase behavior, making it a high-performing partner in the produce aisle.