The Port of Oakland recently hosted a stakeholder roundtable at its headquarters to discuss the impact of tariffs. The session was led by Congresswoman Lateefah Simon (CA-12) and Port of Oakland Executive Director Kristi McKenney and included participation from labor leaders, small business owners, and local shippers.

McKenney emphasized the role of the Port in supporting nearly 100,000 well-paying local jobs. She expressed concern that a decline in cargo volume due to tariffs, stemming from reduced imports or retaliatory export tariffs, could threaten job security and the overall economic stability of the region.

The imposition of U.S. tariffs is expected to trigger retaliatory responses from affected countries, impacting American exports, particularly in agriculture and manufacturing. Key exports from the Port of Oakland, such as almonds, beef, pork, dairy products, and recycled materials, largely target Asian markets. Notably, China accounts for 29% of the Port’s total trade volume, making it the top partner for imports and the third for exports.

Retaliatory tariffs would likely affect major export destinations for the Port, including Japan, Taiwan, China, and South Korea. This could significantly reduce California's market share for perishable and high-value goods. As the leading refrigerated export gateway in the U.S., the Port of Oakland is particularly crucial for shippers and producers reliant on access to international markets.

Congresswoman Simon highlighted the importance of the Port for local jobs, including those held by dockworkers, truck operators, and warehouse staff. She advocated for trade policies that benefit workers and reduce costs for families in Oakland instead of engaging in counterproductive trade conflicts.

