Port of Oakland container volume up 8.5%

The Port of Oakland welcomed 2025 on a positive note, experiencing growth in both import and export volumes. In January 2025, loaded container volume reached 146,187 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), marking an 8.5% increase from January 2024, which saw 144,405 TEUs.

“Strong import growth indicates the resilience of Northern California’s economy and reflects the confidence cargo owners have in our port,” stated Bryan Brandes, the Maritime Director of the Port of Oakland. “Export volumes remain steady, showcasing the ongoing global demand for U.S. agricultural and manufactured goods. This growth is a result of the dedicated efforts and collaboration among our labor force, terminal operators, and supply chain partners. We value their commitment and will continue to work together to enhance efficiency and expand capacity to better serve our customers.”

Loaded imports experienced a 13% increase, with 81,453 TEUs processed in January 2025, compared to 72,081 TEUs in January 2024. In contrast, loaded exports saw more modest growth at 3.4%, totaling 64,735 TEUs in January 2025, up from 62,596 TEUs the previous year.

Additionally, empty imports dropped significantly by 26.2%, with 12,625 TEUs departing the Port in January 2025 compared to 17,117 TEUs in January 2024. Conversely, empty exports rose by 19.8%, with the Port handling 34,363 TEUs this January, compared to 28,694 TEUs in January 2024.

